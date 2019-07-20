Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter celebrated their one year in the Hindi film industry with a special post dedicated to the team of their debut film Dhadak and their fans. Both the young stars thanked their fans for being supportive and showering love on them. While Janhvi posted various pictures from the sets of the film, Ishaan, too, made an emotional post and thanked everyone associated with the film. Both the actors extended special gratitude to the film’s producer Karan Johar for giving them the opportunity to enter in Bollywood.

The lovely caption on Janhvi’s post read, “1 year of Dhadak. 1 year of Madhu and Parthavi. 1 year of this family, of your love, of all these memories and people that I will cherish my whole life and never let go of. Eternally grateful @karanjohar ❤️ With this film you’ve given me a family, an opportunity and set me on a path I’ve always only dreamed of. Thank you for being my guiding light 💕and @shashankkhaitan every step of this journey I looked up to you more and more. Thank you for everything you’ve taught me, for being there for me and for giving us more love than we could have ever hoped for. @ishaankhatter Mr. Madhukar Bagla, Nothing I say will be enough to sum up how happy I am that we went on this journey together and had each other to lean on, to argue with, and to find comfort in. ❤️ love you team Dhadak I miss you’ll everyday!!” (sic)

Ishaan’s post too talked about many memories created on the sets. He wrote, “Tomorrow marks one year of the theatrical release of Dhadak 😊 Major nostalgia ensues and will continue for the next few hours.

Thank you to @karanjohar @shashankkhaitan @janhvikapoor who have etched themselves into my life and my most prized memories forever.. and to the entire cast and crew without whom our film’s heart would not beat as it did.” (sic)

Dhadak was directed by Shashank Khaitan. It was the official Hindi adaptation of filmmaker Nagraj Manjule’s Sairat. Dhadak was appreciated for its content and for showing a beautiful chemistry between its lead pair – Madhukar and Parthavi.