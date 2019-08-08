The actress might be in Georgia currently, shooting for her upcoming film Kargil Girl but actress Janhvi Kapoor‘s pilates trainer surely knows how to keep the Dhadak star’s fans hooked. Treating them to a sizzling belly dance video of Janhvi, her trainer, Namrata Purohit, set temperatures soaring across the Internet and left fans ogling.

In the video which Namrata had shared on her Instagram handle, Janhvi can be seen donning a mauve crop top with white jeggings and effortlessly grooving to the sharp beats of the song Akh Lad Jaave from Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma’s movie Loveyatri. Namrata had apparently shared the throwback video as she was missing the RoohiAfza star.

Watch Janhvi’s belly dancing video here:

On the professional front, Janhvi, who was in Agra to shoot for RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao, recently headed to Georgia to shoot for Gunjan Saxena’s biopic titled Kargil Girl with the film’s team. Earlier reports suggested that the film will be shot in high-altitude regions of Georgia, in a town called Kazbegi. Ahead of their international schedule, the actors were working hard on their fitness. It has also been reported that Angad Bedi has hired his coach Brinston to train him for film’s shoot.

Earlier, her first look from RoohiAfza got leaked. In the viral pictures, Janhvi can be seen dressed as a small-town girl in salwar suit with a grey sweater. With no makeup and a brown bag, Janhvi looked beautiful. RoohiAfza will also feature Rajkummar Rao. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is being directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

Coming back to Kargil Girl, Janhvi will be sharing screen space with one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood Pankaj Tripathi. Janhvi will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht that has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar.