Actor Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a saree at the launch of author Harinder Sikka’s book titled Calling Sehmat. The event saw the Dhadak star as one of the chief guests and the debutant didn’t disappoint her fans and turned up in a beautiful pastel coloured saree. However, one of her pictures from the event has created a frenzy on social media.

Janhvi is seen holding the book upside down in a photo that was shared on Instagram by a photographer. The trolls couldn’t resist but comment about how the actor didn’t even care to hold the book properly for its title to be visible. While one user commented, “she’s holding the book upside down.. Does she even know the title of the book?????”, another user wrote, “She doesn’t even know how to hold the book🙄”. Check the comments on this post:

Janhvi launched the Hindi edition of the book Calling Sehmat in the capital. The book has earlier inspired the story of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi which featured Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The film turned out to be a winner in all aspect and also went on to bag major awards for the entire team.

Meanwhile, Janhvi wore an embroidered Tarun Tahiliani saree for the event and added a pair of statement earrings by Jewel Saga. Heavily kohled eyes and a sleeveless blouse further finished her look. Janhvi looked radiant.

On the work front, she is gearing up for the release of Kargil Girl in which she’s playing the role of Gunjan Saxena, the first woman combat aviator who entered the war zone of Kargil in 1999. The actor also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. Jhanvi is also a part of Netflix’s upcoming anthology titled Ghost Stories, that comprise four short films directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee.