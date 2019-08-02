Self-love is one positive thing but turning it into PDA to flaunt before fans is next level crazy and Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor just happened to do that unapologetically. Taking to her Instagram handle, the RoohiAfza star flaunted her charms which not only bewitched fans but also made her own self consider it as a ‘hur’ (angel).

The shared picture from a fashion show, features Janhvi posing from the ramp, donning a ghaghra paired with backless purple strap blouse with heavy pink embroidery that ended right above her well-toned waistline. Carrying a pink dupatta in her arms, Janhvi captioned the picture as, “Missing this hurrr (sic)” and narcissists couldn’t relate more.

View this post on Instagram Missing this hurrr 💇🏻‍♀️🥺 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 2, 2019 at 8:11am PDT

On the professional front, Janhvi, who was in Agra to shoot for RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao, recently headed to Georgia to shoot for Gunjan Saxena’s biopic titled Kargil Girl with the film’s team. Earlier reports suggested that the film will be shot in high-altitude regions of Georgia, in a town called Kazbegi. Ahead of their international schedule, the actors were working hard on their fitness. It has also been reported that Angad Bedi has hired his coach Brinston to train him for film’s shoot.

Earlier, her first look from RoohiAfza got leaked. In the viral pictures, Janhvi can be seen dressed as a small-town girl in salwar suit with a grey sweater. With no makeup and a brown bag, Janhvi looked beautiful.

RoohiAfza will also feature Rajkummar Rao. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is being directed by debutant Hardik Mehta. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

Coming back to Kargil Girl, Janhvi will be sharing screen space with one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood Pankaj Tripathi. Janhvi will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht that has an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar.