A mother’s loss leaves a permanent vacuum in one’s life irrespective of what age you lose her and nothing can be worse than her premature or accidental death. Losing her mother last year in February, Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor keeps sharing tokens of her aching heart on her social media handle and the actress recently turned the Internet emotional with her latest post of late Sridevi and producer-father Boney Kapoor.

In the shared picture, a smiling Sridevi can be seen dressed smartly in a black leather jacket and clinging and resting her head on Boney’s arm as she flashed her million dollar smile. Boney can be seen affectionately looking at his wife, donning a half-sleeves white shirt and sunglasses. Janhvi captioned the picture simply with a heart emoji but it spoke volumes about her emotions.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 1, 2019 at 10:38pm PDT

It’s been over a year to Sridevi’s sudden demise. The lady superstar of the Hindi film industry was found dead in her bathroom at a hotel in Dubai on February 24. The reason for her death was identified as accidental drowning. Boney and his family have been trying to deal with the loss. Janhvi and sister Khushi’s siblings – Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, have been there with them like rocks, supporting them in all their endeavours – emotionally and professionally. Even their cousins, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah – all have given immense support to the girls.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is just one film old in Bollywood. Her debut performance in Dharma Productions’ Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter was appreciated and now she has got three films in her kitty already. Janhvi is currently shooting for Kargil Girl which is a biopic on Indian Airforce pilot Gunjan Saxena, who played an important role in the 1999 Kargil War. Next up her sleeve is a horror comedy titled Rooh-Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will also gear up to play the role of a princess in Karan Johar’s next directorial – Takht. It’s a multi-starrer and features Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar apart from Janhvi.