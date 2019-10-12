Actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a lovely picture of her mother Sridevi and father Boney Kapoor from their early days of marriage. The actor lost her mother to an accident in February last year and with the picture in her Instagram stories, it seems like she tried to relive the memories of her mother. In the picture that the actor shared, Sridevi is seen planting a sweet kiss on her husband, Boney Kapoor’s cheek. The photo speaks volumes of the kind of lovely chemistry the two shared and just how happy they used to look together.

Janhvi didn’t write anything on the picture nor did she caption the picture with any emoji. It was a simple picture that radiated lots of love and probably that’s why she didn’t feel like putting any caption along. Check out the picture here:

Janhvi has been quite vocal about just how much she misses her mother after she died of drowning in a bathtub at a hotel in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding. The actor often opens her heart out and maintains that she wants to make her mother feel proud by becoming a good actor and working in good films.

Apart from Janhvi and her husband, Sridevi is survived by her younger daughter Khushi Kapoor who also aspires to be an actor. Both Janhvi and Khushi are one of the most stylish sister-jodis of Bollywood. Their Instagram timeline is filled with photos of their parents proving that they shared a beautiful romantic relationship.

Boney and Sridevi grew closer on the sets of Mr. India in which the actor was paired with the producer’s brother Anil Kapoor. They got married the following year in 1997 and Sridevi gave birth to Janhvi soon after. Their second daughter was born two years later.