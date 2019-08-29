The much-awaited poster of Janhvi Kapoor starrer, The Kargil Girl is out and our Dhadak girl just made fans hearts skip a beat or two with the look. The movie is a biopic on Indian Air Force fighter pilot, Gunjan Saxena for which Janhvi and her co-star Angad Bedi, who plays her brother in the upcoming movie, had been shooting in Georgia.

Taking to her Instagram handle a few minutes ago, Janhvi dropped the poster featuring her first look from the movie and revealing the release date. Featuring an excited Janhvi, dressed in a multicoloured pullover, flying her paper plane in the air with her hair bouncing in the breeze, the actress created enough anticipation around her look as the poster carried the words, “ladkiyan pilot nahin banti“. The post was captioned, “Gunjan Saxena – #TheKargilGirl Releasing on the 13th of March, 2020. @karanjohar @apoorva1972 #PankajTripathi @angadbedi @itsvineetsingh @manavvij @sharansharma @dharmamovies @zeestudiosofficial (sic).” Quick to comment, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Love this.”

Ahead of their international schedule, the actors worked hard on their fitness. It was even reported that Angad had hired his coach Brinston to train him for film’s shoot. Janhvi had gained 6kgs to fit into her role in the film and her trainer Namrata Purohit had earlier shared in an interview with a leading news agency, “She is working out six days a week, for two to three hours daily. For the first two days, she does EMS [Electrical Muscle Stimulation] – for 25 minutes, and the remaining four days are dedicated to pilates. She has a back injury because of which her training has to be monitored. Janhvi has a sweet tooth. So, my mother makes these healthy laddoos with jaggery and nuts. Ideally, she is allowed one a day, but she gulps down three of them.”

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Janhvi will be sharing screen space with one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood Pankaj Tripathi who will essay the role of her father in The Kargil Girl.

Apart from playing the role of Gunjan Saxena, the first woman combat aviator who entered the war zone of Kargil in 1999, the actor also has Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and RoohiAfza with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. Jhanvi is also a part of Netflix’s upcoming anthology titled Ghost Stories, that comprise four short films directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee.