The festival of lights might be a day old but celebrities and their viral pictures have not stopped spamming our feeds even 24 hours after Diwali and the latest to join the bandwagon are the “Kapoor sisters” – Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula shared a few pictures, the latest of which went immediately viral for a candid gone humorously wrong and a caption that is sure to leave you in splits.

The shared pictures show the trio dressed to the T in heavy ethnic lehengas on Diwali night. While Janhvi donned an all-golden look, Anshula opted for an all-black and Shanaya went all-red with her sartorial choice. The first picture shows them posing for the camera and the following one showed Anshula and Shanaya sharing a joke sitting on the couch while Janhvi laughed all by herself in the corner – clearly giving away the fake candid. The post was captioned, “You can sit with us, but first you gotta find some space between all our lehengas #Mess #KapoorSisters #FamJam #LehengasAMileLong #WalkingChristmasTrees #Diwali2019 #TheyGonnaKillMeForPostingThis (sic).”

On the professional front, Janhvi is currently gearing up for as many as four films in the pipeline. Janhvi is wrapping up The Kargil Girl, her upcoming biopic on Indian Air Force fighter pilot, Gunjan Saxena for which she and her co-star Angad Bedi, who plays her brother in the upcoming movie, had been shooting in Georgia. Directed by Sharan Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Nikhil Mehrotra, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. Also starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles, The Kargil Girl will hit the cinema screens on March 13, 2020.

Post that, she is moving on to shoot Dostana 2 that features her opposite Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya Lalwani. A leading news portal reported that both Janhvi and Kartik will be seen in love with the same man – that’s something on which the entire entertainment quotient is mounted in the story. The report quoted a source close to the development saying, “Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that KJo is introducing with the movie.”

She also has Karan Johar‘s Takht to begin early next year and now, reports suggest that she is being finalised to play the lead in YRF’s much-awaited sequel – Bunty Aur Babli 2.