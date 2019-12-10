It is everybody’s fantasy to gorge on junk food while still slaying a hot body look and while we can only sigh while hoping for the impossible to happen, The Kargil Girl star, Janhvi Kapoor gets to leave this dream of every girl. Giving us proof of the same and leaving fans drooling all over their phone screens, Janhvi treated the Internet to her sultry pictures, binging on pizza.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi shared the pictures where she can be seen donning an off-shoulder, thigh-high white feathers dress with a sequinned belt. Pulling back her hair in a tight bun highlighting a pair of feather danglers, Janhvi posed from the chair as she sat munching on a slice of pizza. The pictures were cheekily captioned, “Pizza, anyone? (sic)” and our stomachs are already grumbling with the craving.

View this post on Instagram Pizza, anyone? 🐣 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Dec 9, 2019 at 9:24am PST

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor recently dropped her first look from the upcoming Netflix series, Ghost Stories. Ghost Stories is a series of four short films directed by Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. They had previously collaborated for 2018’s Lust Stories. Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma will share screen space together in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar‘s short film for Netflix‘s upcoming anthology, Ghost Stories.

From marking an end of “night shoots” to being papped at the airport after returning to the bay, Dostana 2 lead pair Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan recently completed the Punjab schedule of their upcoming Karan Johar production. The duo had even shared pictures with the cast and crew to announce the nailing of the first part.

Apart from these, Janhvi had wrapped up shooting for The Kargil Girl, her upcoming biopic on Indian Air Force fighter pilot, Gunjan Saxena for which she and her co-star Angad Bedi, who plays her brother in the upcoming movie, had been shooting in Georgia. Directed by Sharan Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Nikhil Mehrotra, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. Also starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles, The Kargil Girl will hit the cinema screens on March 13, 2020.

She also has Karan Johar‘s Takht to begin early next year and now, reports suggest that she is being finalised to play the lead in YRF’s much-awaited sequel – Bunty Aur Babli 2.