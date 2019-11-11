‘My daddy strongest’ is not just a saying, it is an emotion that all daughters staunchly believe in and The Kargil Girl star Janhvi Kapoor is no less as she conveyed similar feelings on producer-father Boney Kapoor’s birthday. Compiling a thick digital gallery featuring late Sridevi and siblings Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi made sure that fans were set swooning over the viral post.

From slaying arms-in-arms with daddy dearest ahead of an award function to flanking around him at a trip or sitting clutching his hand far back in childhood, Janhvi’s pictures ranged from monochromic throwbacks to recent ones that were enough to set fans hearts melting. She captioned the post as, “Happy Birthday Papa you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You’re the best man I’ll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you. (sic).”

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has started shooting for Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 along with Kartik Aaryan and Laksshya Lalwani in Chandigarh. The film is the second part in the romantic-comedy franchise. A leading news portal had reported earlier that both Janhvi and Kartik will be seen in love with the same man – that’s something on which the entire entertainment quotient is mounted in the story.

Before heading to Chandigarh, Janhvi had wrapped up shooting for The Kargil Girl, her upcoming biopic on Indian Air Force fighter pilot, Gunjan Saxena for which she and her co-star Angad Bedi, who plays her brother in the upcoming movie, had been shooting in Georgia. Directed by Sharan Sharma, who has also co-written the script with Nikhil Mehrotra, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. Also starring Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij in pivotal roles, The Kargil Girl will hit the cinema screens on March 13, 2020.

She also has Karan Johar‘s Takht to begin early next year and now, reports suggest that she is being finalised to play the lead in YRF’s much-awaited sequel – Bunty Aur Babli 2.