Dropping yet another poster to maintain the hype around upcoming Nitin Kakkar-directorial, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman shared a new quirky poster featuring actors Tabu and Saif Ali Khan and debutant Alaya Furniturewalla. Twinning in black, the unusual on-screen family of three instantly set fans on the edge ahead of the movie release this January end.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tabu dropped the new poster featuring her dressed in a hippy manner and fighting for mirror space from Saif while applying mascara. Saif is seen retaliating while trying to comb his hair and Alaya has her head in her hands as she smiles sweetly at their camaraderie. The poster was simply captioned, “#jawaanijaaneman 31-1-2020 (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #jawaanijaaneman 31-1-2020 A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful) on Jan 11, 2020 at 8:32pm PST

The trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman released recently and seemed like the baby in Heyy Babyy grew up to tell a similar story except that there are no three contenders for her father and her sassy mother is far from a sober Vidya Balan. Narrating an elder version of Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai, the movie is all about a playboy-turned-responsible father (Saif) after he lands with a 25-year-old daughter (Alaia F) only to hunt down their hippy mother (Tabu) and share the responsibility of bringing the girl up together. Throw in a few desi punches, some peppy song remakes and emotional scenes irrespective of the gender and you have Jawaani Jaaneman.

Jawaani Jaaneman sees Tabu team up with Saif Ali Khan once again. The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, who is quite a social media star already. The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in. Jawaani Jaaneman is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. The film will hit the theatres on January 31, 2020.