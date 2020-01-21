With just ten days to go for the movie’s release, the makers of Jawaani Jaaneman are doing all in their power to maintain the hype around the movie and in lieu of the same, co-stars Kubbra Sait and Alaya Furniturewalla dropped new posters of the Nitin Kakkar-directorial. Featuring quirky looks of lead stars Saif Ali Khan and Alaya, the poster promises to “knock your socks off.”

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Alaya and Kubbra shared the poster featuring the former seated on a stack of suitcases, looking embarrassingly at Saif who has kiss-marks all over his torso. While Alaya captioned the poster, “Knock knock Who’s there? It’s Jazz babay #JawaaniJaaneman in cinemas on 31st Jan. (sic),” Kubbra promised, “Love our new trippy poster. It’s gonna knock your socks off! Yeeeee! 10 days to go. #JawaaniJaaneman YUSSS! (sic).”

The trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman released recently and seemed like the baby in Heyy Babyy grew up to tell a similar story except that there are no three contenders for her father and her sassy mother is far from a sober Vidya Balan. Narrating an elder version of Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai, the movie is all about a playboy-turned-responsible father (Saif) after he lands with a 25-year-old daughter (Alaia F) only to hunt down their hippy mother (Tabu) and share the responsibility of bringing the girl up together. Throw in a few desi punches, some peppy song remakes and emotional scenes irrespective of the gender and you have Jawaani Jaaneman.

Jawaani Jaaneman sees Tabu team up with Saif Ali Khan once again. The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, who is quite a social media star already. The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in. Jawaani Jaaneman is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. The film will hit the theatres on January 31, 2020.