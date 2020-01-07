Counting down to the much-awaited trailer of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and debutant Alaya F starrer, Jawaani Jaaneman, the makers of Nitin Kakkar-directorial dropped another interesting poster. Featuring Saif and Alaya together, the poster perfectly gave the “new vibe of the new decade” as the former pulled off a Marilyn Monroe.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the new poster where Saif can be seen dressed in a red and white stripes bathrobe and similar print socks, paired with spotless white shoes. Alaya, who held a fan in his direction, can be seen dressed in a cold-shoulder dress. Standing on the couch, Saif seemed to enjoy the Marilyn Monroe moment. Taran captioned the poster, “Trailer drops on 9 Jan 2020… New poster of #JawaaniJaaneman… Stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlayaF, #Tabu and #KubbraSait… Directed by Nitin Kakkar… Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani… 31 Jan 2020 release. (sic).”

The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, who is quite a social media star already. The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.

Jawaani Jaaneman sees Tabu team up with Saif Ali Khan once again. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is a coming-of-age story of a father and a daughter and co-produced by Saif, Jackky Bhagnani and Jay Shewakramani. Tabu even shared her experience of working in Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F. “I have been playing dark roles lately, and the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at the first go,” added the actor, whose recent roles have been in films such as Andhadhun, Drishyam and De Pyaar De.

Jawaani Jaaneman is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

Jawaani Jaaneman which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres earlier on January 31, 2020.