Riding on the back of a repetitive promise to deliver a fresh take on the old track, Ole Ole 2.0 from Jawaani Jaaneman is hardly any different from the original except for the discotheque ambiance and Saif Ali Khan‘s desperate attempts to ace the signature moves. along with an added dab Living up to his casanova image in the movie, the video shows Saif as a true blue playboy.

Crooned by Amit Mishra, the music is credited to Bollywood’s king of remakes, Tanishk Bagchi while Shabbir Ahmed penned the tweaked lyrics. Dressing up hard to attract women, Saif’s character in the song woos them in no time as a promise of “Swag wahi purana” lingers in the track.

Watch the full song Ole Ole 2.0 here:

On the making of the new track, Tanishk had shared with a leading news agency earlier, “It’s a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original. Shabbir Ahmed (lyricist) and I have worked on quite a few songs. This one also written by him keeps the fun element of the song alive as the original.”

On the other hand, director Nitin Kakkar thought that he wanted to ‘enhance’ the original song. He had said, “Considering it became a cult song, there is a lot of pressure riding on us as we want the track to resonate with the audience the way the original version did.”

The original song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, composed by Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen, written by Sameer and featured in the 90’s movie, Yeh Dillagi. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, Jawaani Jaaneman will hit the theatres on January 31, 2020.