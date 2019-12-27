One look at the recently dropped teaser of Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman and it will not be wrong to assume that lead star Saif Ali Khan is back with a ‘Cocktail‘ of Happy Ending and Kaalakaandi. While the latter two failed to impress the Box Office, it remains to be seen how the upcoming flick, featuring Saif as a casanova again, hits home.

Opening to a club scene, the teaser has a staunch remix of Saif’s song, Ole Ole from the movie Yeh Dillagi, in the backdrop, to keep fans hooked but also promises a laughter riot while keeping Tabu and debutant Aalia F’s roles hidden until the trailer release this month-end. The remix highlights, “swag wahi puraana” and fans were left on the edge waiting for the complete track to be out already.

Watch the teaser of Jawaami Jaaneman here:

The new recreation of ‘Ole Ole’ has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Yash Narvekar. On the making of the new track, Tanishk said: “It’s a fresh new version, but have kept the feel and vibe as the original. Shabbir Ahmed (lyricist) and I have worked on quite a few songs. This one also was written by him keeps the fun element of the song alive as the original.”

The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F, who is quite a social media star already. The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.

Jawaani Jaaneman sees Tabu team up with Saif Ali Khan once again. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is a coming-of-age story of a father and a daughter and co-produced by Saif, Jackky Bhagnani and Jay Shewakramani. Tabu even shared her experience of working in Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F. “I have been playing dark roles lately, and the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at the first go,” added the actor, whose recent roles have been in films such as Andhadhun, Drishyam ane De Pyaar De.d D

Jawaani Jaaneman is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

Jawaani Jaaneman which was earlier slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020, will now hit the theatres earlier on January 31, 2020.