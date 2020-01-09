Unfolding into everything we had already predicted it to be, Nitin Kakkar-directorial Jawaani Jaaneman is a typical every other day Hollywood drama with added desi flavours starring actors Tabu and Saif Ali Khan and debutant Alaya F. Seems like the baby in Heyy Babyy grew up to tell a similar story except that there are no three contenders for her father and her sassy mother is far from a sober Vidya Balan.

Narrating an elder version of Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai, the movie is all about a playboy-turned-responsible father (Saif) after he lands with a 25-year-old daughter (Alaia F) only to hunt down their hippy mother (Tabu) and share the responsibility of bringing the girl up together. Throw in a few desi punches, some peppy remakes and emotional scenes irrespective of the gender and you have Jawaani Jaaneman.

Watch the full trailer here:

Jawaani Jaaneman sees Tabu team up with Saif Ali Khan once again. The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, who is quite a social media star already. The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is a coming-of-age story that also stars Kubbra Sait and is co-produced by Saif, Jackky Bhagnani and Jay Shewakramani. Tabu even shared her experience of working in Jawaani Jaaneman with Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F. “I have been playing dark roles lately, and the character I play in Jawaani Jaaneman is absolutely refreshing. I loved the script when I read it and I definitely wanted to do this at the first go,” said Tabu, whose recent roles have been in films such as Andhadhun, Drishyam and Dede Pyaar De.

Jawaani Jaaneman is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. Slated to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020, the film will now hit the theatres earlier on January 31, 2020.