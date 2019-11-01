J Jayalalithaa‘s niece, Deepa Jayakumar, has moved to Madras High Court to seek a stay on the biopic starring Kangana Ranaut and a web-series being made on the life of the late politician. As reported by Times Now, Deepa is upset with the fact that neither the makers of the biopic nor the web-series sought her permission before going ahead with the film and she now fears that the in-production projects might misrepresent Jayalalithaa’s personal life and put her in a bad light.

The news of Jaya asking the high court to intervene in the matter was confirmed by news agency ANI. A tweet made by the agency read, “Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s niece Deepa Jayakumar (in file pic) moves Madras High Court to restrain the release of a biopic on J Jayalalithaa’s life.” (sic)

Earlier, a report in Deccan Chronicle quoted Deepak Jayakumar, Jayalalithaa’s nephew, revealing that the director of the biopic – AL Vijay had obtained a No Objection Certificate from him. He said ‘Thalaivi‘ is the only recognised official biopic that’s being made on the life of the celebrated politician who died in the year 2016. Deepak, however, mentioned that the director of the web-series – Gautam Menon didn’t take any consent from him or his sister Jaya to make a series.

“I have no objection if he (Menon) has portrayed her political life. However, no one has any right to portray her private life without taking proper consent from me and my sister Deepa,” Deepak told DC.

Meanwhile, Kangana has been preparing rigorously to portray the character of one of the most powerful politicians in Indian history. She has been learning classical dance. A few pictures of her going through the prosthetic measurement process in Los Angeles also went viral recently. The actor is currently in LA preparing for the film. She is joined by actor Allu Aravind in Thalaivi.