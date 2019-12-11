Putting all speculations to rest, Yash Raj Films have finally confirmed Shalini Pandey as the leading lady of Divyang Thakkar-directorial Jayeshbhai Jordaar, opposite lead star Ranveer Singh. Shalini garnered appreciation for her Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy.

Sharing her latest photoshoot pictures on their official Instagram handle, YRF dropped the latest news and fans couldn’t keep calm. The pictures were captioned, “@shalzp is @ranveersingh’s heroine in YRF’s #JayeshbhaiJordaar! #ManeeshSharma #DivyangThakkar @jj_thefilm #ranveersingh #shalinipandey #yrf #yrffilms #movies #films (sic).”

Recently, Ranveer dropped the dramatic first look from the upcoming comedy film where his extra lean frame can be seen guarding a host of veil-drawn women behind him from an unseen danger. Sporting only a moustache, he popped his eyes out and posed an alert expression for the camera.

Playing the titular character while the story is set in Gujarat, Ranveer talked about his character in an interview with HT and shared, “As Charlie Chaplin once said: ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it’. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.”

Always high on energy, an excited Ranveer had even added earlier that Jayeshbhai Jordaar is ‘both humourous and poignant’ and it was due to the ‘sheer brilliance of its writing’ that he couldn’t resist himself from coming on board.