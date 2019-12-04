The much-awaited first look of Bollywood’s livewire, Ranveer Singh‘s Gujarati boy avatar in debut director, Divyang Thakkar’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar is finally out and we certainly are not getting over it anytime soon. Looking too hot to handle, Ranveer’s intriguing look instantly left fans on the edge with excitement.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer dropped the dramatic first look from the upcoming comedy film where his extra lean frame can be seen guarding a host of veil-drawn women behind him from an unseen danger. Sporting only a moustache as he popped his eyes out and posed an alert expression for the camera, Ranveer captioned the picture, “JAYESHBHAI hain ekdum JORDAAR! #JayeshbhaiJordaar #ManeeshSharma #DivyangThakkar @yrf (sic).”

Playing the titular character while the story is set in Gujarat, Ranveer talked about his character in an interview with HT and shared, “As Charlie Chaplin once said: ‘To truly laugh, you must be able to take your pain, and play with it’. Jayeshbhai is an unlikely hero, an ordinary man, who ends up doing something extraordinary when he’s hurled into a threatening situation. He is sensitive and compassionate, and believes in equal rights between men and women in a society that is deeply rooted in patriarchal ideals and practices.”

It is interesting to note that the promised mass entertainer takes Ranveer back to his debut production banner – YRF. Directed and written by newcomer Divyang Thakkar, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in their debut film Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) under YRF. The movie had gone on floors in October this year and ahead of it, Ranveer was full of praises for Divyang. Calling the script, the ‘most solid on-paper material’ he has come across in a long time, Ranveer had earlier claimed that this YRF entertainer is going to be a film for everyone. “It’s a film with a big heart,” revealed Ranveer to DNA then.

Always high on energy, an excited Ranveer had even added earlier that Jayeshbhai Jordaar is ‘both humourous and poignant’ and it was due to the ‘sheer brilliance of its writing’ that he couldn’t resist himself from coming on board.