Sneaking into our social media feeds late on Thursday night, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Indian filmmaker Zoya Akhtar that instantly drove all our sleep away. Jeff was in India to attend the small business summit and an event, organised by Amazon Prime Video in Delhi on Thursday evening, saw the Bollywood fraternity flocking down in large numbers to grace the blue carpet.

A video shared later by actor Riteish Deshmukh shows SRK giving the night an obvious filmy touch by making Jeff reiterate his iconic dialogue from his movie, Don. Giving the accent a more rustic touch, SRK made Jeff say after him, “Jeff ko pakadna mushkil hi nahi impossible hai.” Riteish himself captioned the video, “.@JeffBezos & @iamsrk – don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin impossible hai!!! (sic).”

Taking to his Instagram handle later, SRK shared a picture with Zoya and Jeff. He captioned it, “Fun and learning evening with the Zordaar @zoieakhtar & the Zabardast @jeffbezos Thanx everyone at @primevideoin for arranging this. Aparna, Gaurav & Vijay Thx for ur kindness. #AmitAgarwal ur bow tie was a killer… (sic).”

On the professional front, Zoya collaborated with filmmakers Karan Johar, Dibakar Bannerjee and Anurag Kashyap to helm the Netflix series of four short films, Ghost Stories. They had previously collaborated for 2018’s Lust Stories. Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma will share screen space together in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar‘s short film for Netflix‘s upcoming anthology, Ghost Stories.

Shooting for Ghost Stories also brought back memories of filming Bombay Talkies for Zoya. The director celebrated Indian cinema in the year 2013 with a film that was a compilation of stories directed by her and three more filmmakers – Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibaker Banerjee.

As for SRK, The Times of India reported that the Badshah of Bollywood is returning with Salute, the Rakesh Sharma biopic that has been into making for three years now. After SRK’s Zero failed to impress the audience at the Box Office, it was rumoured that the actor had decided to step out of the film initially fearing it was another space drama, a genre not approved by his audience earlier.

However, the latest report suggests that the superstar is back in action with the same film and the work has begun. Speculations are also rife that Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh has been approached to star with SRK and it’s like a dream come true moment for the young actor.