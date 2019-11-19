After the stupendous success of Kabir Singh, actor Shahid Kapoor has moved on to become a cricketer for his next film titled Jersey which is an official remake of Telugu film by the same name. The announcement regarding the film was made recently and the team has now released the name of its female lead. Actor Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing the lead opposite Shahid in the Hindi remake of Jersey.

Director Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original sports drama, revealed to a daily that he was wanted to have Mrunal on board ever since the idea of remaking it in Hindi was conceived. While talking to Mumbai Mirror, the director said he could only think of Mrunal as his female lead when the team finalised the idea of remaking Jersey in Hindi because he was highly impressed by her performance alongside Hrithik Roshan in Super 30.

The director was quoted saying, “After Shahid came on board, I only had Mrunal in mind for the lead. I loved her performance and confidence in Super 30. She’s a perfect fit for this part in Jersey.” The actor, who had debuted in the film industry with a powerful role in Tabrez Noorani and David Womark’s Love Sonia, felt moved by the emotional story of the film. In her statement to the daily, Mrunal revealed that she was deeply touched by the story and felt like she had ‘lived a full lifetime in two hours’ when she watched the original film.

Jersey is the story of a man in his late thirties deciding to play cricket for the country at the age when most athletes start planning to take retirement. Shahid is practising hard for his role in the film and is taking lessons at the pitch. Jersey is set to hit the screens on August 28 next year.