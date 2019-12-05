Currently being shot in Chandigarh, filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri-directorial Jersey, starring actors Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur has welcomed another star on board – Pankaj Kapur. The movie went on floors on December 2 and is the official Hindi remake of Gowtam’s hit Telugu drama with the same name.

Sharing the latest update on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Confirmed: Father – son on big screen again… #PankajKapur to play mentor to #ShahidKapoor in #Jersey… Costars #MrunalThakur… Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original #Telugu version… 28 Aug 2020 release. (sic)”

This is the second South remake for Shahid after Kabir Singh. In Jersey, Shahid will be seen as a man in his late thirties trying to get back to his game of cricket and play at the national level for the country despite all the odds relate to his age.

The first schedule of Jersey will go on for the whole month of December before a break of New Year for a few days. Post which the team will once again move to Chandigarh to finish the rest of the shooting schedule.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror earlier, the team of Jersey is all set to prepare their film for an April 2020 release and the entire shoot-plan will be followed properly. The report quoted a source close to the development revealing that the shoot will begin at a popular stadium in Chandigarh and the team will be constantly moving in and around Chandigarh to shoot the film.

No sets have been constructed and Jersey is going to be shot at real locations including a ‘beautiful row house’ which will be seen as Shahid’s house in the film. Talking about the female lead, the daily quote Gowtam saying, “After Shahid came on board, I only had Mrunal in mind for the lead. I loved her performance and confidence in Super 30. She’s a perfect fit for this part in Jersey.”

Jersey is set to hit the screens on August 28 next year.