Proving to not be out even if he ages a 102, actor Rishi Kapoor will soon be back in the industry with Jhootha Kahin Ka and the latest song from the movie, Munde Da Character, is proof of our claim. Recovering in New York, where he was undergoing cancer treatment since the past year, Rishi will be seen playing Omkar Kapoor‘s father in the upcoming movie while Sunny Singh will essay the role of his friend.

The latest track has been crooned by Brijesh Shandilya, Siddhant Madhav, Rani Indrani Sharma, Nazim Ali, Deepak Yadav and Makrand Patankar while the music is credited to Siddhant Madhav and Sanjeev – Ajay. The song features Rishi on an inspection duty where he tries to find out “dal mein kuch kaala hai” as he stalks his son and finds him sharing romantic moments with sunny’s supposed wife. The crambo that follows between Rishi and Sunny, who plays a doting friend, is too hilarious to miss.

Watch Munde Da Character song here:

Marking a reunion of Pyaar Ka Punchnama stars Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor, the Smeep Kang directorial Jhootha Kahin Ka narrates the cliched story of two friends trying to juggle relationships and lies. Living in Mauritius, the two friends are reluctant to go back to their homeland, India which works in Omkar’s favour as he is in love with a girl who refuses to leave her house after marriage. Her decision stems from the fact that her dad is on a wheelchair post meeting with an accident. Omkar lies to her about having no family and tying a knot with her only to have his dad (Rishi) drop down to Mauritius to live with him. The events that follow, resulting in dual identities of the two friends as they dodge the father and girlfriend from the actual truth is too hilarious and fans are already on the edge waiting for the movie.

The movie also stars actors Nimisha Mehta, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi. It will hit the cinema screens on July 19.