Marking a reunion of Pyaar Ka Punchnama stars Sunny Singh and Omkar Kapoor, the Smeep Kang directorial Jhootha Kahin Ka is out with its comic trailer. Announcing his entry back in Bollywood, Rishi Kapoor, who essays the role of Omkar’s father in the upcoming movie, dropped the trailer on his Twitter handle and fans can’t keep calm.

“A film I completed before coming here. Total mad cracker of a movie. Was the hero of the same title (different story)with Neetu way back in the late 70’s. Hope you enjoy the same!” Rishi’s tweet read.

A film I completed before coming here. Total mad cracker of a movie. Was the hero of the same title (different story)with Neetu way back in the late 70’s. Hope you enjoy the same!https://t.co/RrTj5Y71uI — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 3, 2019

The trailer narrates the cliched story of two friends trying to juggle relationships and lies. Living in Mauritius, the two friends are reluctant to go back to their homeland, India which works in Omkar’s favour as he is in love with a girl who refuses to leave her house after marriage. Her decision stems from the fact that her dad is on a wheelchair post meeting with an accident. Omkar lies to her about having no family and tying a knot with her only to have his dad (Rishi) drop down to Mauritius to live with him. The events that follow, resulting in dual identities of the two friends as they dodge the father and girlfriend from the actual truth is too hilarious and fans are already on the edge waiting for the movie.

Watch the trailer of Jhootha Kahin Ka here:

Similar in plot to All the Best: Fun Begins (2009) and even with that of Housefull (2010), the movie also stars actors Nimisha Mehta, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lillete Dubey and Manoj Joshi. It will hit the cinema screens on July 19.