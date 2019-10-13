Following the footsteps of Chhapaak star Deepika Padukone who marked the onset of this year’s Jio MAMI Movie Mela With Star, Bollywood divas Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor slew at the red carpet of the ongoing event making fans and shutterbugs catch their breaths. In the recent set of videos and pictures surfacing the Internet, Kareena and Alia can be seen redefining the power of black and suit-looks while Ananya and Janhvi opted to glam up in dresses.

Kareena graced the event looking all chic in a jumpsuit with top-half in white, with a plunging neckline, tucked inside high-waist black trousers and accessorised her look with a funky gold neck piece. Slaying the jumpsuit look was also Alia who wore an off-shoulder black one with leather material in the top half of the ensemble and trouser-end in bling. Ananya wore an edgy outfit by designer Ulyana Sergeenko. While it seemed like a dress in the first glace, on a closer look, it also appeared like a set of separates with a blazer-like upper half and a fitted mini skirt with pocket-like brown detailing. For the event, Janhvi wore a star-printed white and red shirt over a silver shiny mini skirt. While Ananya went for a subtle route, Janhvi utilised the opportunity to do some peppy styling.

Check out Alia, Kareena, Janhvi and Ananya’s look at Jio MAMI Movie Mela With Star 2019 here:

The fourth edition of MAMI Movie Mela is one of a kind event where filmmakers and actors are getting into a conversation with their fans and are talking about cinema. It is taking place today, on October 13 at Balgandharva Rangmandir in Bandra, Mumbai. The Mami Movie Mela began with Deepika Padukone as the first speaker where she talked about the five iconic characters that helped her shape her career. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Piku, she talked about all that chalked her career graph. The event progressed with conversations between filmmakers Amit Sharma, Amar Kaushik, Sriram Raghavan, Meghna Gulzar and Sujoy Ghosh.