Slaying the red carpet look at Jio’s Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image Mela With Star 2019, Bollywood divas Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan set the shutterbugs in a frenzy as they rocked the jumpsuit look. From Kareena talking about Taimur refusing to get clicked to Alia blushing at host Karan Johar’s question of how she feels at having Bebo as her sister-in-law, the filmmaker made sure that he collected enough gup for fans to feed on for the rest of the week.

A couple of videos currently surfacing the Internet feature Kareena revealing to Karan how the tables have turned and now Taimur tells her, “Amma no more photos.” Karan moves on to ask Alia if she ever imagined that there would be a day she might be Kareena’s sister-in-law. While Alia blushes at the question, Kareena instantly replied, “I’ll be the happiest girl in the world.” Collecting herself, Alia finally answered, “Honestly I never thought about it but I don’t want to think about it now also. We will cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Cracking up the audience, Karan said that if and whenever that happens, both Kareena and him “will be exceptionally happy and we will be standing there with a thali.”

Kareena graced the event looking all chic in a jumpsuit with top-half in white, with a plunging neckline, tucked inside high-waist black trousers and accessorised her look with a funky gold neckpiece. Slaying the jumpsuit look was also Alia who wore an off-shoulder black one with leather material in the top half of the ensemble and trouser-end in bling.

The fourth edition of MAMI Movie Mela is one of a kind event where filmmakers and actors are getting into a conversation with their fans and are talking about cinema. It is taking place today, on October 13 at Balgandharva Rangmandir in Bandra, Mumbai. The Mami Movie Mela began with Deepika Padukone as the first speaker where she talked about the five iconic characters that helped her shape her career. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani to Piku, she talked about all that chalked her career graph. The event progressed with conversations between filmmakers Amit Sharma, Amar Kaushik, Sriram Raghavan, Meghna Gulzar and Sujoy Ghosh.