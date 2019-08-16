As fans wait on the edge to see the first look of actors John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte in Sanjay Gupta’s gangster drama, Mumbai Saga, the makers have already dropped the first poster. Taking to his Instagram handle, John and Jackie shared the poster which finally reveals the release date of the much-awaited movie.

Featuring a factory with guns for chimneys and smoke emitting from it, the poster has a grave look to it, smeared in dark hues of black, brown and dark red except for the blibding yellow of the sun emerging from behind the factory. John captioned the poster with only a hashtag that read, “#MumbaiSaga2020 (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #MumbaiSaga2020 A post shared by John Abraham (@thejohnabraham) on Aug 16, 2019 at 6:22am PDT

The film is being produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar. A gangster drama, it’s the first film in the genre by the producer. Expressing his happiness over producing Mumbai Saga, Kumar said, “Mumbai Saga is our first in the gangster drama genre and who better than Sanjay to direct it. The film is inspired by true events yet makes the characters so larger than life. The entire cast will bring so much to the table.” The makers also revealed that the film is going to trace the journey of Bombay becoming Mumbai.

Gupta, who is known for making films like Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Kaabil (2017) among others, has completed 25 years in the industry. His first directorial – Aatish was released in 1994 on June 17. Gupta announced Mumbai Saga as his most ambitious project till date. In a statement, he revealed that the film is going to be the best in the series of the gangster dramas he has made so far. He added it’s a story that was needed to be told. Thanking Bhushan Kumar for backing the project, Gupta said that Mumbai Saga needed a ‘visionary producer’ and he’s grateful to the T-Series’ honcho for coming in his support.