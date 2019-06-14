Actor John Abraham has joined the group of actors who are working on the Hindi remake of South Indian films. The actor’s next after Batla House, Pagalpanti and Satyamev Jayate 2, is going to be the Hindi remake of 2015 Tamil hit titled Vedalam. The original film was directed by Siva and featured Ajith Kumar in the lead. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, John has given his nod to T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, who’s producing the film. However, the official signing formalities are yet to be finished. Once that happens and the script is finally locked, the makers will begin the hunt for a suitable director and the rest of the cast.

The daily quoted a source close to the development saying that the remake is going to appeal to a pan-India audience and will have a lot of action considering John’s fans like to see him beating baddies and flexing muscles on-screen. The source said, “Bhushan loved the original and has spoken to John about making it in Hindi. John has agreed to be a part of the film; however, the signing formalities are still being closed. The Hindi version will be adapted in a way that will appeal to a pan-India audience, while the makers are still on the lookout for a director.”

The release date of the film is not finalised yet but John is probably going to begin shooting for it only next year after wrapping up his previous commitments. Meanwhile, the story of Vedalam is centred around a man who works as a cab driver and lives with his sister. However, while everything looks normal on the surface, the man is secretly looking out for three criminals – originally played by actors Rahul Dev, Kabir Duhan Singh and Aniket Chauhan. Shruti Haasan played the important role of a lawyer in the film. Vedalam has also been remade in Bengali with the title Sultan: The Saviour.

With this, John has joined the bandwagon of celebrities who are spearheading big Hindi remakes of South Indian films. Actor Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Kabir Singh which is the remake of Sandeep Vanga’s Arjun Reddy while Akshay Kumar is fronting Laxmmi Bomb, the Hindi remake of Muni 2: Kanchana, directed by Raghava Lawrence. Debutant Ahan Shetty has found his Bollywood launchpad in the Hindi remake of RX 100.