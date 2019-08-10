Actor John Abraham believes that the Hindi film industry is not a secular place. In his latest interaction with the media, he made a statement talking about secularism. John said that the notion about the industry being secular is fake. The actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Batla House in the media, said, “Who told you that the industry is secular? The industry is not 100 per cent secular. It’s polarized. This is a fact of life.”

He then went on to say that the industry is just the reflection of the world which in itself is polarized. He related the situation with a dialogue in his film and said that it’s not the problem of one nation, polarization exists all over the world. John added that we all have to find our own ways to deal with this. “There is a dialogue in my film, ‘It is not that a particular community is suffering, the entire world is suffering’. Look at (Donald) Trump, look at Brexit, look at Boris Johnson – the world is polarized today. You are living in this world, so, you have to deal with it. At the same time, I feel this is the best country and the best industry,” he said.

Always the one to be encouraging meaningful conversations during the promotion of his films, John also spoke about the trend of making films on real-life incidents and how the audience is largely accepting such stories. The actor said that it’s a welcoming change that only shows that the audience has evolved to like better content. “Be it Article 15, Super 30 or Uri, I think we are telling good stories now. I would want to believe that Batla House is one of those exceptionally good stories being told. I don’t think it is a trend. I feel you should do what you really believe in. So, if you want to make a story on a real-life character or incident, you make it. If you want to tell a fictitious story, do it. Everything works,” he explained.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Rajesh Sharma in key roles. The action-thriller is based on Delhi’s Batla House encounter case of 2008 and is slated to hit theatres on August 15.