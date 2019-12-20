Making fans fall in ‘Issaq‘ with her the moment they set eyes on her latest look from Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019, Bollywood diva Amyra Dastur flood the Internet with her hot and sexy pictures. The diva graced the event in a sheer white saree and the now-viral pictures have set the Internet ablaze.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Amyra shared a plethora of pictures featuring her in a backless sheer white saree with intricate bronze-coloured embroidery. Wearing a pearl-beaded choker, Amyra completed her look with a pair of heavy studs as she struck sultry poses for the camera. The pictures were captioned, “When grace and culture shook hands, the Saree was born… All set in @sunainakhera for the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2019 Jewellery @diamantinafinejewels Styled by @aasthasharma @malvika_tater X @wardrobist HMUA @harryrajput64 Shot by @divrikhyephoto (sic).”

Model-turned-actor, Amyra Dastur who makes heads turn with her sartorial looks and perfectly toned body is often seen taking the Internet by storm with her latest bikini pictures. From smoking up social media platforms with her bikini pictures to rocking the traditional looks in a sultry manner, The Trip actor never fails to nail her sartorial elegance.

On the professional front, Amyra was last seen in JudgeMentall Hai Kya alongside Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. In an interview earlier, Amyra shared her experience and said, “It’s an absolute privilege for me to share screen time with such amazing and fine actors like Kangana ma’am and Raj sir. Kangana ma’am is someone who has and still inspires me, so being able to act with her, even more, feels amazing.”