Though we left the 90’s far behind, it is only when we see anniversary stories of Bollywood stars do we get our real dose of nostalgia and Ishq star Juhi Chawla‘s latest post did exactly that as she shared throwback pictures with Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan as their movie clocked 22 years on Thursday. Taking fans down the memory lane, Juhi shared an emotional post that instantly went viral and the 90’s kids are not the only ones to be blamed.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Juhi shared two pictures which seem like the two actresses have hardly aged while the male stars clean-shaven look is all you need to trigger back your crush. The post was captioned, “Nostalgia…It travels in many forms, on a song, in a scent or in photographs 😇 22 years of Ishq!! #Ishq #22YearsOfIshq @kajol @ajaydevgn @_aamirkhan (sic).”

On the professional front, Juhi Chawla has worked in Bollywood with her talented performances over the years. The actor has won many hearts with films Darr, Ishq, Aaina, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Yes Boss, Saajan Ka Ghar, Qayamat Se Qayamat and many more. She was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Aamir Khan is gearing up for the upcoming Christmas 2020 release, Laal Singh Chaddha, where he will be seen playing the titular role. The movie is the official Hindi remake of one of the most celebrated films in the history of world cinema – Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is being directed by Advait Chandan. It is about the story of a simpleton who becomes a part of prominent moments in history through his journey.

Kajol and Ajay have come together for Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior whose trailer was recently dropped. The movie also stars actor Saif Ali Khan. The film is a glorious depiction of the Battle of Sinhagad that was fought between Maratha army of Shivaji Maharaj led by commander Tanaji Malusare and Udaybhan Rathod who was the fort keeper under Mughal Army Chief Jai Singh I. Directed by Om Raut, the film depicts one of the most celebrated incidents from the Maratha history that happened on February 4, 1670.