The team of Jungle Cry has released the trailer of the film at the ongoing Cannes International Film Festival 2019. The film features Abhay Deol and Emily Shah in major roles and shows the journey of 12 kids and a coach who put India on a world map by winning an international rugby tournament. The close-to-three-minutes trailer tells the entire story of a few tribal kids and their struggle. It has Abhay playing the character of real-life rugby coach Rudraksh Jena who invests his time and belief in the kids and trains them for four months to win the Junior World Cup in the UK in the year 2007.

Jungle Cry is helmed by Sagar Ballary who directed critically appreciated Bheja Fry in the year 2007. Actor Emily Shah plays the role of a physiotherapist in the film. Watch the trailer here:

12 boys under 13 years of age, who never tried playing rugby, were trained for four months to participate in the Junior World Cup in London. Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT University and KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) garnered support from others and picked local tribal young boys who were good in playing soccer to make an Indian rugby team.

The KISS rugby team went on to win the Champions Trophy and also received wide applause and love from all over the world.

Earlier, sharing the beautiful first poster of the film on Instagram, Abhay Deol wrote, “Very excited about this film of mine! Here’s the first look poster, based on the true story of a bunch of tribal kids who were football players but got trained in Rugby and went on to win the under 14 Rugby World Cup in the UK in ‘07. And all they had was 4 months to train! ” (sic)