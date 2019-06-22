Labelling it as Shahid Kapoor‘s best performance till date, Sandeep Vanga directorial Kabir Singh has become a craze among the young audience in India. Opening to a “terrific” record at the Indian Box Office, the Arjun Reddy remake minted Rs 20.21 crore on day one of its release and is speeding ahead at full force.

Sharing the figures on his social media handle, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#KabirSingh is terrific on Day 1… Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s biggest opener [surpasses *Day 1* biz of #Padmaavat: ₹ 19 cr]… Biggest *non-holiday* opening day of 2019 [surpasses #TotalDhamaal: ₹ 16.50 cr]… Is a craze amongst the youth… Fri ₹ 20.21 cr. India biz. Top 5 *Day 1* biz… 2019 releases… 1. #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr [Wed] 2. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed] 3. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu] 4. #KabirSingh ₹ 20.21 cr [Fri] 5. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu] NOTE: #KabirSingh is the *only* film in this list to have the traditional Friday release. #Uri. #TotalDhamaal. #LukaChuppi. #Badla. #AvengersEndgame. #DeDePyaarDe. Now #KabirSingh… Non-holiday releases, yet successful… Proves yet again, deliver qualitative content and non-holidays will turn into a celebration/festival for investors. Note: 2019 releases.” (sic)

Kiara Advani, who stars opposite Shahid in the movie, said that Kabir Singh is not a perfect love story and that every person has a weakness. “There are some strengths in every person and so there are some weaknesses. None of us are perfect. We all have our good qualities and our bad qualities. But that doesn’t make us bad people,” she said. “The characters of Kabir and Preeti as well, whatever they are going through in their life, it is the situation, the circumstances. It is not a perfect love story. I mean all of us have experienced love at some points of our life. But it is never so easy and so perfect and that is why the film is so relatable,” Kiara added.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film is a Hindi remake of the director’s own Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. It is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and released on June 21.