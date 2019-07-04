Sweeping way past all the previously established Box Office records of 2019, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani‘s movie Kabir Singh has made a clean entry into the Rs 200 crore club on day 13. Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, the Sandeep Reddy directorial has broken the records of Salman Khan starrer Bharat and Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Taking to his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#KabirSingh is 200 Not Out … Hits double century at the BO, but shows no signs of fatigue… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr. Total: ₹ 206.48 cr. India biz. #KabirSingh benchmarks… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 5 ₹ 150 cr: Day 9 ₹ 175 cr: Day 10 ₹ 200 cr: Day 13 India biz. Days taken to reach ₹ 200 cr… 2019 releases… #KabirSingh: Day 13 #Bharat: Day 14 #Uri: Day 28 India biz.” (sic)

Kabir Singh has shown a tremendous pace at the ticket window despite new releases. The film continues to do good business and attract the audience into the theatres despite negative reviews. It has also emerged as the biggest non-holiday release of the year and Shahid’s highest grossing film after Padmaavat. While it’s setting new records every day and breaking the old ones, it would be safe to say that this Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy is now on its way to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film of the year in week three.