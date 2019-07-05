The two weeks of it’s running has been full of new benchmarks and as Sandeep Reddy’s Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, continues to flex its muscles at the box office, the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer has already grossed a total of Rs 213.20 crore. Eyeing the Rs 300 crore club, it remains to be seen if the movie’s run in the cinema halls will be tampered by the oncoming semi-finals of the cricket World Cup matches.

Sharing the escalating figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#KabirSingh continues to flex its muscles at the BO… Packs a solid total… Will emerge highest grossing #Hindi film [2019] in Week 3… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr, Thu 6.72 cr. Total: ₹ 213.20 cr. India biz. #KabirSingh biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 134.42 cr Week 2: ₹ 78.78 cr Total: ₹ 213.20 cr India biz. Will #KabirSingh join the coveted ₹ 300 cr Club?… The cricket matches [#CWC19] might act as a roadblock… Week 3 will give an idea of its *lifetime biz*. ‪Top 5 highest grossing films… 2019 releases…‬ 1. #Uri 2. #KabirSingh [still running] 3. #Bharat 4. #Kesari 5. #TotalDhamaal [BO ranking as on 4 July 2019] #KabirSingh will occupy No 1 rank in its Week 3. #KabirSingh is being showcased in 2000+ screens in Week 3.” (sic)

Kabir Singh has shown a tremendous pace at the ticket window despite new releases. The film continues to do good business and attract the audience into the theatres despite negative reviews. It has also emerged as the biggest non-holiday release of the year and Shahid’s highest grossing film after Padmaavat. While it’s setting new records every day and breaking the old ones, it would be safe to say that this Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy is now on its way to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film of the year in week three.