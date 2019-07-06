Running successfully across theatres in India, Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, starring actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead, continues to have a blast even on the third Friday of its release. Minting steady numbers at the ticket window even in week three, the movie collected a total of Rs 218.60 crore.

Revealing the rising numbers on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared, “#KabirSingh remains steady on [third] Fri… Should gather speed on [third] Sat and Sun… Will cross ₹ 225 cr today [Sat]… [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 218.60 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Shahid, who has been applauded for his performance in the film, recently shared a heartfelt note on Instagram thanking the audience for showering their love at the “most flawed character he has ever played”. Shahid shared a motion poster of the film and captioned it, “Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all”.

Kabir Singh has shown a tremendous pace at the ticket window despite new releases. The film continues to do good business and attract the audience into the theatres despite negative reviews. It has also emerged as the biggest non-holiday release of the year and Shahid’s highest grossing film after Padmaavat. While it’s setting new records every day and breaking the old ones, it would be safe to say that this Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy is now on its way to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film of the year in week three.