The wrath of the feminists on one side but the Bollywood remake of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh starring actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead, has stormed the Box Office even on day two despite the World Cup match between Indian and Afghanistan. Undeterred, the cinema-goers made the movie trend this weekend, enabling it to garner Rs 22.71 crore on Saturday totally to Rs 42.92 crores in two days.

Sharing the figures on his social media handle, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#KabirSingh is unstoppable and unshakeable… Continues its heroic run on Day 2… Scores big numbers, despite #INDvAFG #CWC19 cricket match… Eyes ₹ 70 cr [+/-] weekend… Fantastic trending PAN India… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr. Total: ₹ 42.92 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Singer Sona Mohapatra has slammed Shahid Kapoor for his latest film Kabir Singh. She tweeted asking people to stop praising him for his performance as the film portrays misogyny and patriarchal narrative. She reacted to a tweet by National Commission of Women, Rekha Sharma, who had praised Shahid’s performance. Sona reacted, “Didn’t notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the chairperson of the @NCWIndia, makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to women’s place in. (sic)”

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the film is a Hindi remake of the director’s own Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. It is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and released on June 21. It narrates the story of the male protagonist who finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure.