Successfully running across the cinemas in India even in the third week after its release, Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, has emerged as an all-time blockbuster. The Sandeep Vangha directorial is inching towards the Rs 250 crore club after already beating this year’s record of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bharat, Kesari and Total Dhamaal.

Sharing the towering figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#KabirSingh emerges the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019… Inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark… Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr. Total: ₹ 246.28 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. ‪Top 5 highest grossing films… 2019 releases…‬ 1. #KabirSingh [still running] 2. #Uri 3. #Bharat 4. #Kesari 5. #TotalDhamaal [BO ranking as on 10 July 2019] India biz.” (sic)

After receiving bad reviews for the film, director Sandeep Reddy spoke in an interview that there’s no love if a man can’t have a right to slap a woman in a relationship. His statements have received ire from many on social media. In his latest interview, he said, “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see the emotion there.”

Reacting on his problematic character later, Shahid said that he doesn’t endorse the behaviour of his characters because he looks at them as just a job. Meanwhile, his performance in the film has made it the biggest non-holiday grosser this year.