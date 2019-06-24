The Bollywood industry is a weird, uncertain place as the fate of the movies and the Friday results are marked by the numbers at the ticket window and critics word-of-the-mouth game. Emerging a winner over all of it and more, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is firing on all cylinders. The Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy by director Sandeep Vanga Reddy has gripped the entire nation in its remarkable feat and is still going strong after minting a total of Rs 70.83 crore in just three days.

Sharing the exceptional figures and records of the movie on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Non-holiday release, A certification [#CBFC], Normal ticket pricing [not enhanced rates], Released during cricket matches [#CWC19], Scathing reviews/criticism #KabirSingh braves it all… All biz calculations and estimations proven wrong by a wide margin… BO WINNER.

#KabirSingh is firing on all cylinders at the BO… Metros, mass belt, Tier-2, Tier-3 cities – #KabirSingh wave grips the nation… Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s highest grosser in 3 days [after #Padmaavat]… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr. Total: ₹ 70.83 cr. India biz.

#KabirSingh surpasses *opening weekend* biz of #TotalDhamaal [₹ 62.40 cr / 3700 screens], thus emerging the biggest *non-holiday* opener of 2019… A remarkable feat, since #KabirSingh was released on 3123 screens. India biz.” (sic)

Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra had slammed Shahid Kapoor for Kabir Singh and asked people to stop praising him for his performance as the film portrays misogyny and patriarchal narrative. She reacted to a tweet by National Commission of Women, Rekha Sharma, who had praised Shahid’s performance. Sona reacted, “Didn’t notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the chairperson of the @NCWIndia, makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to women’s place in. (sic)”

Jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series, the movie released on June 21. It narrates the story of the male protagonist who finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure.