Stumping all preconceived calculations, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, starring actors Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in the lead, has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office. The Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial has turned out to be Shahid Kapoor’s solo century in a first-ever, despite the parallel criticism and releasing in the wake of ICC World Cup.

Sharing the intense figures on his social media handles, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#KabirSingh cruises past ₹ 💯 cr… Shahid Kapoor scores his first *solo* century… Extraordinary trending on weekdays… Eyes ₹ 130 cr+ total in Week 1… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr. Total: ₹ 104.90 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #KabirSingh versus the biggies… Days taken to reach ₹ 100 cr… 2019 releases [screen count in brackets]… #Bharat: Day 4 [4700] #KabirSingh: Day 5 [3123] #Kesari: Day 7 [3600] #GullyBoy: Day 8 [3350] #TotalDhamaal: Day 9 [3700] Nett BOC. India biz.” (sic)

Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra had slammed Shahid Kapoor for Kabir Singh and asked people to stop praising him for his performance as the film portrays misogyny and patriarchal narrative. She reacted to a tweet by National Commission of Women, Rekha Sharma, who had praised Shahid’s performance. Sona reacted, “Didn’t notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the chairperson of the @NCWIndia, makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to women’s place in. (sic)”

Jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series, the movie released on June 21. It narrates the story of the male protagonist who finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure.