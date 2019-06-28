Rising beyond expectations, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, starring actors Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in the lead, has amassed massive numbers across the nation. Minting a total of Rs 134.42 crore on the first week itself, the movie is eyeing the Rs 200 crore club after breaking the record of Kesari, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal.

Sharing the commendable figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#KabirSingh gets a big thumbs up from moviegoers… Week 1 biz is nothing short of magical… Biz at multiplexes and single screens, metros and mass belt, every circuit is phenomenal… Has amassed massive numbers PAN India, which is a rarity these days. #KabirSingh wave grips the nation… Trending on weekdays is an eye-opener… Should comfortably cross ₹ 200 cr in Week 2… Fri 20.21 cr, Sat 22.71 cr, Sun 27.91 cr, Mon 17.54 cr, Tue 16.53 cr, Wed 15.91 cr, Thu 13.61 cr. Total: ₹ 134.42 cr. India biz. #KabirSingh versus the biggies… Week 1… 2019 releases… #Bharat: ₹ 180.05 cr [extended; 9 days] #KabirSingh: ₹ 134.42 cr [7 days] #Kesari: ₹ 105.86 cr [extended; 8 days] #GullyBoy: ₹ 100.30 cr [extended; 8 days] #TotalDhamaal: ₹ 94.55 cr [7 days] India biz.” (sic)

The Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial has turned out to be Shahid Kapoor’s solo century in a first-ever, despite the parallel criticism and releasing in the wake of ICC World Cup. Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra had slammed Shahid Kapoor for Kabir Singh and asked people to stop praising him for his performance as the film portrays misogyny and patriarchal narrative. She reacted to a tweet by National Commission of Women, Rekha Sharma, who had praised Shahid’s performance. Sona reacted, “Didn’t notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the chairperson of the @NCWIndia, makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to women’s place in. (sic)”

Jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series, the movie released on June 21. It narrates the story of the male protagonist who finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure.