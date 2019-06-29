Making new records every day, the Hindi remake of Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, starring actors Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in the lead, has already minted Rs 146.63 crore in one week and is eyeing to cross Rs 150 crore on Saturday. Despite new movies entering in the second week, Kabir Singh is giving tough competition to score the best second Friday of 2019.

Sharing the new benchmarks on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed, “#KabirSingh continues to weave magic at BO, despite new films cutting into the market share… Biz on [second] Fri is in double digits, which is exceptional… Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [second Sat]… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr. Total: ₹ 146.63 cr. India biz. #KabirSingh has the best *second Friday* of 2019… Scores higher numbers than *all* films released this year… Second Friday biz… #KabirSingh ₹ 12.21 cr #Uri ₹ 7.66 cr #TotalDhamaal ₹ 4.75 cr #Kesari ₹ 4.45 cr #Bharat ₹ 4.30 cr #Badla ₹ 4.05 cr #GullyBoy ₹ 3.90 cr #DDPD ₹ 3.58 cr #Manikarnika ₹ 3.50 cr [#Hindi #Tamil #Telugu] #LukaChuppi ₹ 3.15 cr India biz. #KabirSingh benchmarks… Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 100 cr: Day 5 Will cross ₹ 150 cr today [Day 9] It’s difficult to guesstimate the *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh, since the film refuses to slow down… Best trending film of 2019 [so far]. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

Despite the parallel criticism and releasing in the wake of ICC World Cup, the movie is enjoying a good run in the cinemas pan India. Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra had slammed Shahid Kapoor for Kabir Singh and asked people to stop praising him for his performance as the film portrays misogyny and patriarchal narrative. She reacted to a tweet by National Commission of Women, Rekha Sharma, who had praised Shahid’s performance. Sona reacted, “Didn’t notice the deeply misogynistic & patriarchal narrative? Just intense acting? That is truly deeply disturbing. That you are the chairperson of the @NCWIndia, makes me wonder about what we can hope for when it comes to women’s place in. (sic)”

Jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series, the movie released on June 21. It narrates the story of the male protagonist who finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure.