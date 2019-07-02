Director Sandeep Reddy’s Kabir Singh is creating wonders at the Box Office. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer is on its way to reaching past Rs 200 crore today, on July 2. After registering a solid first weekend, the film had a fabulous second weekend too and the performance doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Kabir Singh raked in an amount of Rs 9.07 crore on its second Monday, taking the total so far to Rs 190.64 crore.

The film has emerged as the audience’s favourite despite new releases. Kabir Singh finished its second weekend at the collection of Rs 47.15 crore after garnering Rs 70.83 crore in its first weekend. The film is showing an extraordinary run at the Box Office and if this pace continues, it’s easily going to leave past the lifetime business of Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest Box Office figures of Kabir Singh on Twitter and wrote, “#KabirSingh remains unstoppable… Will breach ₹ 200 cr mark + cross *lifetime biz* of #Bharat in Week 2 itself… Next target: Surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Uri… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr. Total: ₹ 190.64 cr. India biz.” (sic)

2019 is a game changer… Could anyone envision or foresee the fantabulous, eye popping biz of #Uri and #KabirSingh at the outset?… These two films have surpassed *lifetime biz* of *all* biggies released in 2019 by a wide margin… Boxoffice can be so unpredictable! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2019

Kabir Singh has already emerged as Shahid’s highest grossing film after Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat which was more headlined by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s presence. The success of the film has also cemented the fact that a film doesn’t need a holiday release to emerge as a winner among the audience. It’s the biggest non-holiday release of the year and a blockbuster already.

Everyone’s guesstimating the *lifetime biz* of #KabirSingh… ₹ 250 cr? ₹ 275 cr? ₹ 300 cr? Maybe more?… #KabirSingh continues to surprise every single day, so it’s pointless arriving at a number right now… The sky is the limit, that’s all I can say at the moment. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 2, 2019

Kabir Singh shows the story of a man who becomes alcoholic and sets on a self-destructive journey after the girl he loves gets married to someone else. The film has been deemed misogynist and sexist by many. Nothing, however, seems to be deterring its smooth Box Office run.