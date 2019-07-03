With its splendid performance at the Box Office, Kabir Singh has now emerged as the first A-certified Hindi film to have crossed Rs 200 crore. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer finished its Tuesday run at Rs 8.31 crore. The total collection of the film by the end of Tuesday stood at Rs 198.95 crore which means that as we write this, Kabir Singh has crossed the solid benchmark of Rs 200 crore at the Box Office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office breakup of the Sandeep Reddy-directorial. The tweet read, “#KabirSingh will cruise past ₹ 200 cr mark today [Day 13]… Will challenge *lifetime biz* of #Uri [in Week 3] and emerge the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019… [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr. Total: ₹ 198.95 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Kabir Singh has shown a tremendous pace at the ticket window despite new releases. The film continues to do good business and attract the audience into the theatres despite negative reviews. It has also emerged as the biggest non-holiday release of the year and Shahid’s highest grossing film after Padmaavat. While it’s setting new records every day and breaking the old ones, one of the major records that it now eyes is the lifetimes business of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Kabir Singh has already surpassed Salman Khan’s Bharat in terms of the Box Office numbers. It would now be safe to say that this Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy is now on its way to emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film of the year in week three.