Director Sandeep Reddy‘s latest film – Kabir Singh has crossed the benchmark of Rs 250 crore at the Box Office. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer romantic drama, deemed misogynist by many, collected Rs 2.54 crore on its fourth Friday. This took the total to Rs 252.14 crore. The film has already emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year by beating Uri: The Surgical Strike at the ticket window.

Kabir Singh has been enjoying a terrific Box Office run for the last three weeks. However, now, it’s expected to be hit by Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 that was released yesterday. The film has received good word-of-mouth and appeals to the masses. However, Kabir Singh‘s collection seems to be unchallenged for a long time.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office figures. He wrote, “#KabirSingh stays strong, despite #Super30 making a dent in biz [multiplexes specifically]… [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr. Total: ₹ 252.14 cr. India biz.” (sic)

#KabirSingh stays strong, despite #Super30 making a dent in biz [multiplexes specifically]… [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr. Total: ₹ 252.14 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2019

The film is also the tenth highest-grossing Hindi film ever. The journey of Kabir Singh to reach Rs 250 cr at the Box Office has been quite interesting. It crossed the benchmark of Rs 100 crore on its fifth day while it entered Rs 200 crore club on day 13 of its release. Further, Rs 225 crore took 16 days and Rs 250 crore took 22 days to be achieved. Here’s the detailed table of Kabir Singh crossing various benchmarks at the ticket window.

Rs 100 cr: Day 5

Rs 125 cr: Day 7

Rs 150 cr: Day 9

Rs 175 cr: Day 10

Rs 200 cr: Day 13

Rs 225 cr: Day 16

Rs 250 cr: Day 22

Kabir Singh has drawn the ire of many critics and the audience for encouraging toxic masculinity and violence in a relationship through its story. In the film, a medical student, named Kabir Singh, becomes an alcoholic and a substance abuser after the love of his life gets married to someone else. The film was released on June 21.