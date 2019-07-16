Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh has managed to perform decently at the Box Office despite the release of Hrithik Roshan‘s Super 30 that is increasingly benefitting from good word-of-mouth. The Sandeep Reddy-directorial raked in Rs 1.65 crore on its fourth Monday, which means that the total collection of the film now stands at Rs 261.59 crore. The collections of Kabir Singh seems to have dropped in its fourth week but that was expected considering there was enough buzz around Super 30 resulting in the division of screens. The film, that also features Kiara Advani in the lead, finished its fourth weekend at the fantastic earnings of Rs 10.34 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest Box Office breakup of Kabir Singh on Twitter and wrote, “#KabirSingh is steady… [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 261.59 cr. India biz.” (sic)

#KabirSingh is steady… [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr, Sun 4.05 cr, Mon 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 261.59 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 16, 2019

Kabir Singh has already emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film this year after beating the lifetime collection of Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike. It has achieved this feat despite receiving negative reviews from critics and a section of the audience for being misogynist and endorsing toxic masculinity on-screen. Kabir Singh is also the highest-grossing solo film of Shahid’s career. There’s more. It’s also the highest-grossing non-holiday release this year. The film has shown a terrific Box Office run and now, trade pundits suggest that it will close its lifetime run at the collection around Rs 265 crore.

Kabir Singh is the official remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy which was directed by Sandeep Reddy himself. It’s the story of a medical student who falls in love with a fellow junior in college. However, he turns into an alcoholic, substance abuser and an extremely violent man after the love of his life marries someone else. How he sets on the self-destruction journey and then comes back to respecting his life constitutes the major part of the story. The film was released on June 21.