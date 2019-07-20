Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy‘s latest on-screen offering Kabir Singh has now neared the benchmark of Rs 270 crore after collecting Rs 1.03 crore on its fifth Friday. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead, has seen a glorious run at the Box Office and is expected to rake in around Rs 275 crore in its lifetime run.

Apart from emerging as biggest Shahid’s solo grosser, Kabir Singh has also emerged as the highest grossing film of the year so far. It beat the lifetime collection of Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike to achieve the feat. The film has also set the record for being the highest-grossing non-holiday Hindi film this year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest Box Office report of Kabir Singh on Twitter and wrote, “#KabirSingh continues to collect well… Will certainly breach ₹ 275 cr mark in coming days… [Week 5] Fri 1.03 cr. Total: ₹ 267.29 cr. India biz.” (sic)

Kabir Singh wasn’t received well by the critics. Many slammed the film for being misogynist and promoting toxic masculinity on-screen. However, despite negative word-of-mouth, the film did some extraordinary business at the Box Office and registered a figure that seems untouched for sometime at the ticket window.

Recently, when Reddy was questioned about his film being criticised for appearing sexist, the director said that he doesn’t believe in the criticism. He was asked to comment on the violence shown in the film on part of his male protagonist when he goes on to slap his girlfriend multiple times. Reddy, while trying to justify the scene, said in the interview that he doesn’t think there’s emotion in a relationship if the man can’t slap his woman anytime he wants to. He was quoted saying, “She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see emotion there.”