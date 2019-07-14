Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy‘s latest offering, Kabir Singh has reached the benchmark of Rs 255 crore at the Box Office. The Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer raked in Rs 3.75 crore on its fourth Saturday, taking the total to Rs 255.89 crore. The film is expected to continue its pace even on its fourth Sunday. This also shows that the release of Hrithik Roshan‘s Super 30 hasn’t affected the film much.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office figures of Kabir Singh. He wrote, “#KabirSingh shows big gains on [fourth] Sat… Will maintain the pace on [fourth] Sun… [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 255.89 cr. India biz.” (sic)

#KabirSingh shows big gains on [fourth] Sat… Will maintain the pace on [fourth] Sun… [Week 4] Fri 2.54 cr, Sat 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 255.89 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2019

The film has already emerged as the biggest grosser of the year after beating the lifetime collections of Uri: The Surgical Strike. It has also become Shahid’s biggest solo grosser at the Box Office. Kabir Singh has achieved all this feat despite receiving negative reviews for being misogynist and promoting toxic masculinity on-screen. A scene in which Shahid’s character slaps Kiara’s character multiple times has especially been criticised by a section of society.

However, the director defended the particular scene and revealed in an interview that he didn’t think love meant anything if a person doesn’t have a right to slap the partner. He was quoted saying, “She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see the emotion there.”

Shahid, on the other hand, disassociated himself from the behaviour of his character. In an interview, he said that he doesn’t endorse the behaviour of any character he has played on-screen because he’s just performing his job when he’s acting in a film.