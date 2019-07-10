Actor Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh collected Rs 3.20 cr on its third Tuesday and reached a total of Rs 243.17 crore. The film is on its way to beat the lifetime collection of Uri: The Surgical Strike and emerge as the highest-grossing film of 2019. It shall achieve this feat today, this means that come tomorrow, and Shahid Kapoor will turn into the biggest hero of the year so far.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy, Kabir Singh has shown a good run at the Box Office even in its third week and it is expected to continue performing in theatres for good next week as well. What is also exciting is to see that even the ongoing big Cricket World Cup tournament is not coming the film’s way to set new records at the Box Office. The semi-final match between India and New Zealand couldn’t hamper it’s run either.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took note of the same fact while revealing the latest Box Office figures. He took to Twitter and wrote, “#KabirSingh remained steady on [third] Tue, despite #INDvNZ cricket match [#CWC19]… Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Uri today [Wed] and emerge highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019… Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 243.17 cr. India biz.” (sic)

As Kabir Singh becomes the highest-grossing film of the year today, it also emerges the 10th highest grossing Hindi film ever. The place was earlier taken by Uri: The Surgical Strike at the Box Office.

Here’s the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi film ever:

Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi version) (2017) Dangal (2016) Sanju (2018) PK (2014) Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) Padmaavat (2018) Sultan (2016) Dhoom 3 (2013) Kabir Singh (2019)

