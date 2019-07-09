Even after receiving criticism for promoting toxic masculinity, Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh continues to have a terrific run at the Box Office. Its third-Monday earnings stand at Rs 4.25 crore which has taken the film to reach close to Rs 240 crore at the ticket window. The reported total collection of Kabir Singh is Rs 239.97 crore and the film doesn’t give any hints of slowing down its pace in the third week.

The third-weekend collection of the Sandeep Reddy-directorial is Rs 22.52 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed the latest figures of Kabir Singh on Twitter and wrote, “#KabirSingh is a lottery… Continues to surprise with solid trending on [third] Mon… Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Simmba today [Tue]… Inches closer to #Uri… Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr. Total: ₹ 239.97 cr. India biz.” (sic)

After receiving bad reviews for the film, director Sandeep Reddy spoke in an interview that there’s no love if a man can’t have a right to slap a woman in a relationship. His statements have received ire from many on social media. In his latest interview, he said, “When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there. If you can’t slap, if you can’t touch your woman wherever you want, if you can’t kiss, I don’t see the emotion there.”

Reacting on his problematic character later, Shahid said that he doesn’t endorse the behaviour of his characters because he looks at them as just a job. Meanwhile, his performance in the film has made it the biggest non-holiday grosser this year. The film is now on its way to surge past the lifetime collection of Simmba (today) and Uri: The Surgical Strike to emerge as the highest grosser of 2019 so far.